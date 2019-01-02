FORENSIC investigators are examining the scene of a stabbing which left a young man seriously injured in hospital.

There is still a cordon in place in Swann Street, more than 24 hours after a 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his back, which officers said were “believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon”.

He was airlifted to hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

Today forensic investigators have been seen examining the private address where the man is believed to have been injured.

A 31-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were arrested at the scene yesterday and, following an armed raid, a 30-year-old man was arrested in Lowther Street yesterday afternoon.

A local worker, who asked not to be named, said: “There were two police dogs, four or five armed officers, plus a couple of extra officers hanging around. There was one officer with a drone. There were no shots fired, I think in the end they managed to coax them out of wherever they were.”

The three suspects remain in custody, North Yorkshire Police said.