GREGGS, the purveyor of meat-based pastry products since the 1950s has gone vegan.

The baker - which has branches in Pavement, St Sampson's Square, Foss Islands and Clifton Moor - confirmed today that it is launching a vegan friendly version of its most iconic product - the sausage roll.

Selling 1.5million sausage rolls per week, the new Vegan Sausage Roll means that the UK’s 3.5million vegans will also be able to enjoy a vegan friendly version of Greggs’ bestselling item.

A spokesperson for Greggs said: "The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll has been designed to mirror some of the sausage roll’s classic features, including 96 layers of light and crisp puff pastry, but instead is made with a bespoke Quorn filling.

"The launch follows strong consumer demand, including a petition by PETA last year, which was signed by more than 20,000 people."

Roger Whiteside, chief executive at Greggs, said: “Like many food retailers we have seen increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan products. We have been trying to develop a Vegan version of our famous sausage roll for some time now. It has not been easy but our taste panel customers all love this one, so we have decided to launch it as our contribution to Veganuary.”

The Vegan Sausage Roll will be on sale in 950 Greggs shops across the country from tomorrow, costing from £1.

For more information visit www.greggs.co.uk