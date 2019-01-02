A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a crash between two cars west of York.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the collision, which it said happened on the Fleet Lane / Cattal Moor Lane crossroads near Tockwith on Saturday at about 11.55am.

It involved a black Ford Focus and a black Ford Fiesta, the force added.

It said the driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 50s, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital.

A force spokesperson commented: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about the male driver of the Ford Focus, who is alleged to have left the scene shortly after the incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lisa Cobbold, or email lisa.cobbold@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12180241132.