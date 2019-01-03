A HOMELESS man who vandalised a council customer centre is waiting to learn if he will go to jail.

Mark Robert Middleton, 43, was taking revenge on Selby District Council for not getting accommodation, York magistrates heard.

They saw CCTV of him causing £5,650.34 of damage by smashing windows at the council’s customer contact centre in Market Street.

Rachel Scott, prosecuting, said because of the value of the damage and because it was a revenge attack, national sentencing guidelines suggested magistrates should jail Middleton for up to 26 weeks.

At a hearing before Christmas they adjourned sentence until January 8 while a probation officer prepares a pre-sentence report on him and warned him they had not decided whether he should be jailed or given a community order.

“What if I die?” he told them. “I am still on the streets.”

The customer contact centre in Market Cross had to be closed for most of July 27 after Middleton’s vandalism the previous night.

Middleton, who said he had been homeless since June 1, denied a charge of criminal damage and represented himself at his trial.

Giving evidence, he claimed he was not the person captured on CCTV throwing a brick at the window.

He also denied that he had been drinking that night, or had been frustrated and had lost his temper.

In cross examination, he said he had mental health problems and mental health services “didn’t bother” with him.

“I do nothing all day, don’t speak to anyone,” he said. “Basically I don’t have a life. I cannot do what you can do. I feel like topping myself.”

After hearing from him and the prosecution, magistrates convicted him. They said a housing officer who had had “numerous” contacts with him had identified him on the clear footage.

Magistrates adjourned the case after hearing that Middleton had a long list of problems that would take probation officers some time to assess.