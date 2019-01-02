A TALENTED teenager from York has found himself in the spotlight after being offered a place at a prestigious London drama school to study theatre lighting.

Tristan Tereszczuk, 18, who studies performing and production arts at York College is celebrating getting in to Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts to study BA (Hons) Theatre Production Arts – Lighting, which has a reputation for training the very best lighting designers and theatre technicians.

Tristan lit his first show whilst he was at the Steiner School before he went to All Saints RC School. He said: “I loved the process of creating theatre through lighting and I decided early on that I wanted to come to York College to learn how to do it properly, with the ultimate goal of becoming a lighting designer. When I started at college I only knew the basics, I have learnt everything I know since then. The teaching and facilities are so good that I now have the confidence to design, rig and operate lighting for theatre performances. I also go to see lots of theatre locally and in London - I like to see how the lighting works and pick up creative ideas."

Tristan researched the Mountview course before his interview, he said: “I felt knowledgeable about the course and when I showed the panel my portfolio it all seemed to gel. I also really loved the place. I‘m excited to start the course, it’s a dream come true as I now have a real chance of becoming a professional theatre lighting designer.”