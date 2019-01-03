ANIMALS was the chosen theme of our December Camera Club competition – and New Beginnings will be the challenge for January.

How fitting that our December winner is Karen Gilks with her stunning black and white image of a tiny boxer puppy, just five days old – clearly an animal picture and a photo of a new beginning!

Animals turned out to be a popular category with our Press Camera Club members posting lots of great photographs over the past four weeks – many of which made it into the regular Camera Club slots in The Press.

So thanks for all your contributions.

Well done to Karen, who wins our monthly prize of £50 and a big canvas print of her picture.

And congratulations too to our runners up, including a highly commended to David Evans for his magical picture of two horses silhouetted against an atmospheric sky at Fraisthorpe Beach and to Barney Sharratt for the great snap of a tiger in the grass at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Other top photos that made the final selection included Hannah Stockdale's image of an owl; Annette Varley's photo of sheep at sunset; a colourful exotic bird by Graham Todd, and a cute shot of a Finnish Lapphund in a Yorkshire cap by Anne Chantry.

You can start posting pictures for the January theme #newbeginnings in the Facebook group – who knows, you might be our winner next month!

Membership is free and the closing date will be Thursday, January 31. Good luck!

Maxine Gordon