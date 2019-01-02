LAST year was the busiest yet for York's independent search and rescue charity.

York Rescue Boat, founded in 2014 after a series of deaths in the city’s rivers, helped deal with a total of 122 incidents throughout 2018.

Its team of volunteers were involved in 95 incidents while conducting normal patrols on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as during events such as the races.

In addition, they were called out by the emergency services 36 times, and attended 27 of these incidents. They was stood down for the other nine incidents.

The figures for 2018 are a significant increase on the previous year's numbers, when York Rescue Boat helped deal with 101 incidents. Sixteen of these were responding to calls from the emergency services.

Dave Horn, the charity's senior operations manager, said: "This has been a very busy year for us."

"There has been an increase on the previous year, but I can not state if this is because of an increase in incidents that the emergency services have had, or because of the fact that the inter-operational procedures that have now been developed allows for the emergency services to be more aware of the capability and resources that we can provide to assist them."

He added: "Whilst York Rescue Boat is known for assisting drunk people out of the river after they have tried swimming in it, the reality is that this relates to only two per cent of the charity's incidents each year."

Incidents last year ranged from missing person searches to providing assistance to vessels, as well as helping people from the rivers Ouse and Foss.

He said two people had died after entering York's rivers last year, which followed an 18-month spell of no fatalities in the rivers.

As well as the operational team, Dave said 2018 was also a busy year for the charity's fundraising team.

Meanwhile, the charity taught 1,400 people about water safety last year after a number of educational visits.

"For us we work on the principal of educational, prevention and rescue and believe that education on water safety is a major part of our work," Dave said.

The charity is seeking volunteers for its events and fundraising team.

Anyone interested should visit its website for more information - www.yorkrescueboat.com/

You can also donate to the charity on the website.