MORE than 6,000 properties were left without electricity this morning after a huge power cut in Scarborough.

A tweet by Northern Powergrid shortly after the outage said it was affecting 1,975 properties but the company has confirmed that about 6,290 customers in the YO11 and YO12 postcode areas were without power at about 8.10am.

It said about 4,300 properties had power restored shortly before 8.20am.

The rest had power back by about 8.40am.

An investigation is taking place into the cause of the outage.