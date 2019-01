A LIT firework was pushed through a letterbox at a property in a North Yorkshire town last night.

Fire crews were called to the property on New Row in Boroughbridge at about 8.30pm.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said "very slight damage" was caused to the door only.

The firework was removed and placed in a bucket to cool and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots, the fire service added.

It said the cause is "under investigation."