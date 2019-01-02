A MAN has died after a serious crash which closed the A64 for several hours today.

The incident happened at about 7am today (Wednesday, January 2) near the Grimston Bar Roundabout.

North Yorkshire Police said that they believe the man was crossing the road on foot when the collision happened.

In a statement, the force said: “The incident occurred on the east-bound carriage of the A64, between the Grimston Bar and Hopgrove roundabouts, at around 7am this morning

“It is believed the man had been crossing the road on foot when the collision occurred.

“The deceased is from York and aged in his late 50s.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by the police while the investigation continues.”

The carriageway was shut between the Grimston Bar roundabout (A1079) and the Hopgrove roundabout (A1237) for several hours following the collision, before reopening just after midday.

A spokesman for the police said: “A road closure and diversion was put in place by the Highways Agency while the emergency services worked at the scene.

“The road re-opened just after midday.

“Witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage at the time of the incident, are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Emma Drummond or the Major Collision Investigation Team. Please quote reference number 12190000655 when providing details.”

Earlier on today, North Yorkshire Police’s Forensic Collision Investigation Unit also attended and examined the scene.

Highways England tweeted at around 1pm to say that the collision investigation and vehicle recovery had been completed and the carriageway had reopened.

It tweeted shortly before 10am that all the vehicles stuck within the closure had been cleared, adding: “No delays on surrounding routes at this time."

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said an ambulance, a doctor and a clinical supervisor were also sent to the scene. She confirmed that no-one was taken to hospital.

Following the closure of the carriageway, motorists were advised to leave the A64 eastbound at the A1237 and follow the outer ring road to rejoin the A64 north of York.