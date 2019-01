A MAJOR crash has closed the A64 eastbound on the outskirts of York.

The carriageway is shut between the Grimston Bar roundabout (A1079) and the Hopgrove roundabout (A1237).

The collision happened at around 7.10am.

Motorists are advised to leave the A64 eastbound at the A1237 and follow the outer ring road to rejoin the A64 north of York.

"The closure between Grimston and Hopgrove is likely to remain for a number of hours," Highways England said.