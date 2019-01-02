A MAN is believed to have died in a serious crash which closed the A64 for several hours today.

The carriageway was shut between the Grimston Bar roundabout (A1079) and the Hopgrove roundabout (A1237) following the collision, which involved a man and a heavy goods vehicle.

The man is reported locally to have died.

Highways England tweeted at around 1pm to say collision investigation and vehicle recovery had been completed and the carriageway had reopened.

The collision happened at around 7am.

North Yorkshire Police's Forensic Collision Investigation Unit attended and examined the scene.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said, an ambulance, a doctor and a clinical supervisor were sent to the scene. She confirmed that no-one was taken to hospital.

Following the closure of the carriageway, motorists were advised to leave the A64 eastbound at the A1237 and follow the outer ring road to rejoin the A64 north of York.

Highways England tweeted shortly before 10am that all the vehicles stuck within the closure have been cleared, adding: "No delays on surrounding routes at this time."

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the force control room.

Quote reference NYP-02012019-0045.