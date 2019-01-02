A MAN is believed to have died in a serious crash which has closed the A64.

A section of the A64 eastbound on the outskirts of a York remains closed after a serious crash involving a man and a heavy goods vehicle.

The man is reported locally to have died.

The collision happened at around 7am today.

The carriageway is shut between the Grimston Bar roundabout (A1079) and the Hopgrove roundabout (A1237).

Motorists are advised to leave the A64 eastbound at the A1237 and follow the outer ring road to rejoin the A64 north of York.

"The closure between Grimston and Hopgrove is likely to remain for a number of hours," Highways England wrote on Twitter at around 7.45am.

It tweeted shortly before 10am that all the vehicles stuck within the closure have been cleared, adding: "No delays on surrounding routes at this time."

North Yorkshire Police's Forensic Collision Investigation Unit has tweeted to say it is examining the scene.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the force control room. Quote reference NYP-02012019-0045.