ARMED police officers raided a flat in York on New Year's Day.

North Yorkshire Police dogs and drone units were also sent to an address in Lowther Street at about 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Workers at the local Spar shop were ordered to close and lock their doors while a cordon was put in place to stop traffic during the raid, which lasted for about 45 minutes, according to one witness.

The local worker, who asked not to be named, said: "We believe they have arrested one gentleman. I don't know what it was about.

"There were two police dogs, four or five armed officers, plus a couple of extra officers hanging around. There was one officer with a drone. There were no shots fired, I think in the end they managed to coax them out of wherever they were."

The worker said he understood the officers were focused on a flat in the block next to the Spar, Aberford House.

He said: "They just came out of nowhere. All of a sudden, they were there, we didn't have time to take it in, just told us to shut the shop and we couldn't do much.

"At one point they blocked off the whole street so cars couldn't come down, but that opened up after about 40 minutes."

North Yorkshire Police have so far refused to comment on whether the raid was connected to an earlier incident which saw Swann Street cordoned off for most of January 1, after the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and police were called to an incident at about 9am.