MEET Charlie James Pearce - the first baby born in York in 2019.

Little Charlie was the first born at York Hospital in the early hours of this morning and was given a specially decorated cot to mark the honour.

His parents Emily, 25, and Robert, 28, of Baker Street, said they are delighted to meet their new arrival who was born at 5.09am, weighing 7lbs 15oz.

Robert said: "Now we get to celebrate his birthday along with the fireworks every year."

Charlie is the couple's second child and a little brother to their daughter Imogen Grace.

Speaking this morning Hannah Harness, the midwifery sister, said it had been a quiet night with two babies born so far. She said the arrival of the first New Year's baby was always a special occasion.

“It’s special for the family to have the first baby of the year.”

She said staff had been working hard throughout the Christmas and New Year period.