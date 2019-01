A DRIVER was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on New Year's Eve.

North Yorkshire Police said officers in the York South team saw a vehicle driving without lights in the early hours of Tuesday.

A spokesman said: "The driver admitted to having had 'a couple of drinks'

"Unfortunately for her she blew 120 on the roadside breath test."

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.