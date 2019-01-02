THE construction of a new psychiatric hospital in York is now well underway.

The framework of the new 72-bed hospital has been built on the former Vickers and Bio-Rad site in Haxby Road, next to the York St John University sports complex.

The new hospital will provide a long-term replacement for Bootham Park Hospital, which closed in 2015 after safety concerns were raised by the Care Quality Commission, leaving the city with no inpatient NHS mental health hospital service for a while.

The Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust says the new hospital, which is expected to be completed by 2020, forms part of a wider project to transform mental health care across York and Selby.

A spokeswoman said the state-of-the-art facility will provide two adult, single sex wards and two older people’s wards – one for people with dementia and one for people with mental health conditions such as psychosis, severe depression or anxiety.

Ruth Hill, TEWV’s chief operating officer, said she wanted local people to have access to high quality mental health care and the new hospital would further enhance existing provision.

“The new hospital will offer cutting edge facilities that support our service users

, families and carers with their care needs,” she said.

The trust originally planned to provide 60 beds but increased the number to 72 in response to concerns raised during a public consultation and to ensure future demand could be met.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said she feared that 60 beds would not meet the city’s needs and could result in people in crisis being sent out of the area.

The Haxby Road site was chosen for the hospital from a shortlist of three possible locations, following the consultation.

Construction firm Wates Construction, which is building the hospital, said it had pledged to create opportunities for the local community, including site visits, employment workshops and work experience for schools, colleges and local jobseekers.

It said it was also engaging local suppliers and sub-contractors to ensure the project brought a local economic boost.