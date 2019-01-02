PLANS to upgrade junctions on Wigginton Road have been postponed until the summer.

A scheme to reduce traffic by improving junctions between Haxby Road, Wigginton Road, Clarence Street and Lowther Street, as well as the Scarborough Terrace cycle path, was approved in October. Work was due to begin in the first four months of 2019.

But a council report says the scheme has been delayed to avoid work clashing with other projects, including upgrades at Walmgate Bar, Fossgate, Pavement and Stonebow, which are due to take place during quiet trading months between January and March.