A YORK MP has been spending time with a young eco-warrior and supporting her fight to educate people of all ages on reducing the amount of plastic we waste by building eco-bricks.

Mollie Nicholl, aged nine, met with Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, and demonstrated how the eco-bricks are made.

The Knavesmire Primary School pupil is hoping to encourage other people to build eco-bricks rather than sending plastic to landfill and to avoid it ending up in our seas and oceans.

As well as contacting Ms Maskell to help her educate fellow constituents, Mollie has so far actively engaged fellow pupils at her school and her Brownie club.

Ms Maskell said: "I believe this is not only a brilliant initiative but a fantastic way to help save plastics commodities from going into landfill and entering our oceans.

"Mollie is a real inspiration and I will do all I can to support her in educating people to understand the challenges that we face in reducing the amount of plastic waste generated.

"I have written to all the heads of schools to get them involved and intend to ask a question at the next environment questions.

"I positively encourage everyone to get involved and help reduce the amount of plastic decomposing in our environment and turn it into something positive."