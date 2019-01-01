A YORK bingo club is encouraging customers to donate any unwanted gifts to its Christmas present amnesty.

Gifts that are donated to Mecca York, on Fishergate, will be passed onto the Carers Trust.

The charity works to improve support, services and recognition for the seven million unpaid carers in the UK.

Mecca York is looking to help make a difference to local carers and anyone looking to drop off a gift can do so by popping into the club.

Billie Myers, manager at Mecca York, said: "Christmas is all about sharing and feeling generous, but we know that some of us do receive gifts that aren’t suitable or that we already have. That’s why we are launching this amnesty campaign to save presents languishing in the back of the cupboard and instead be donated to a worthy cause.

“There are no words to describe the importance of what carers do in our community, and it’s an honour to continue supporting Carers Trust and help make life that little bit easier for the many unpaid carers across York."