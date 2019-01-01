A MAN who was stabbed at a house in York is today in a 'serious but stable' condition, North Yorkshire Police said.

Three people who were arrested after the New Year's Day incident in Swann Street remain in police custody, said a force spokeswoman.

An officer has tweeted that police will be carrying out 'reassurance patrols' today and this evening following the 'serious incident on Swann Street.'

The tweet continued: "Please stop and speak to officers if you have any information. We are working with @CityofYork to reduce #antisocialbehaviour & keep the area safe."

Police set up a cordon in Swann Street just after 9am yesterday, after paramedics and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to a private address, where a 27-year-old man had been seriously injured.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance - which had to land close to Scarcroft Primary School - were sent to the scene, and the victim was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.

A police spokeswoman said the man suffered “serious injuries to his back”, which officers said were “believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon”.

A 31-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were arrested at the scene, and a cordon was in place throughout the day to allow forensic investigations to take place.

The helicopter had left the scene by about 10am.

A police cordon was set up at the entry to Swann Street and extended about halfway down the road, although residents were still allowed into the area.

A quantity of paint was visible in the path and the road, and scene guards remained in place until about 4pm on Tuesday, following forensic investigation.

North Yorkshire Police later confirmed an armed raid in Lowther Street later on Tuesday was related to this incident.

Armed officers, police dogs and the drone unit were sent to Aberford House, in Lowther Street, at about 3.45pm, when workers at the local Spar shop were ordered to close and lock their doors.

Police put another cordon in place to stop traffic during the raid, which lasted for about 45 minutes, according to one witness.

The local worker, who asked not to be named, said: “There were two police dogs, four or five armed officers, plus a couple of extra officers hanging around. There was one officer with a drone. There were no shots fired, I think in the end they managed to coax them out of wherever they were.”

“They just came out of nowhere. All of a sudden, they were there, we didn’t have time to take it in, just told us to shut the shop and we couldn’t do much.”

A police spokeswoman said a 30-year-old man was arrested in Lowther Street at around 4pm in connection with the earlier incident.

She said: “All those arrested remain in custody and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.”