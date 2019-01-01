THE Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to an incident in York on New Year's morning.

A spokeswoman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called to a private address close to Scarcroft Primary School at 9.05am on Tuesday, January 1.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene, but the spokeswoman said she could not confirm any details about the incident, any injuries or whether anyone had been taken to hospital.

North Yorkshire Police were also at the scene, and a spokeswoman said they had been called to an address in Swann Street at 9.10am. The spokeswoman said she was also unable to reveal any further details about the incident.

The helicopter had left the scene by about 10am.

