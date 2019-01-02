YORK can expect ten different guided tours delivered by homeless people this year.

Throughout December, a group of homeless people started working towards becoming local tour guides, planning and scripting their tours ready for this year.

The project, run by the charity Invisible York, is already halfway through an intensive training programme intended to support the participants. Homeless people from York have been visiting various cities, where the initiative has already been set up, to learn about presentation skills and gaining the necessary knowledge for each individual tour.

Kenny Lieske, of Invisible York, said: “At the moment, the participants are practicing with a script, however, when the training has been completed, those involved will be developing their own individual tour of the city based on subjects that interest them. So far, their ideas have included a tour of York’s snickelways, and an expedition through time to uncover the city’s rich railway heritage.”

In addition to York, the project already operates in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester, and earlier this month homeless people from all four cities got together for the first time.

Kenny said; “It was an incredibly valuable experience and provided an opportunity for our trainees to meet up and learn from established tour guides working elsewhere.

“All of them have developed a specialism in an array of different topics related to their local history, and part of the trip included a ‘Crime and Punishment’ tour of Edinburgh, where the homeless guide incorporated elements of his own personal experience of the criminal justice system into his talk.”

During the next phase of the project, Invisible York is hoping to recruit a small number of individual mentors willing to help the participants research their tour, write it up and practise it with their friends or volunteers before it is offered as a public service.

Kenny said: “Volunteer mentors will play a key role during the final stages of our training programme running between January - March, so we are keen to hear from anyone with an interest in local history, architecture, drama or even those who may have worked as a tour guide themselves.”

Tours are expected to begin in March.

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor and supporting the work of the project, can register their interest at www.goodorganisation.co.uk