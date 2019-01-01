THE crowds were out at York Minster last night as the city celebrated the New Year.

Hundreds of people filled the streets to cheer in 2019.

Here are some of the best posts from the night.

Loading Hello,2019 #happynewyear #2019 #yorkminster #bestwishes #happytogether View on Instagram

Seeing in #2019 at York Minster with @YAS_LesleyB and colleagues from @NPTYorkcity pic.twitter.com/Okp9gWK7hl — Si B (@MedicMarathon) January 1, 2019

A Happy New Year from York Minster, York, England. 1000 years of new years! 🍷🎉😄 pic.twitter.com/mwuJ2Ge9aY — Peter Jackson (@pjofyork) January 1, 2019

Loading Waiting for the bells #newyear #2019 #bye2018 #yorkminster #uk #hogmanay View on Instagram

Loading Happy New Year fireworks and bells at the Minster #yorkminster #minstergram #happynewyear2019 View on Instagram

Loading #happynewyear #happynewyear2019 #newyear #yorkminster ##2019 #uk #crowd #celebrations View on Instagram

Happy New Year from #yorkminster. An amazing crowd once again. pic.twitter.com/qxxeHmCdGq — Dr Sally Bradley (@BradS4) January 1, 2019