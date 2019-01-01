THE crowds were out at York Minster last night as the city celebrated the New Year.
Hundreds of people filled the streets to cheer in 2019.
Here are some of the best posts from the night.
Hello,2019 #happynewyear #2019 #yorkminster #bestwishes #happytogether
Seeing in #2019 at York Minster with @YAS_LesleyB and colleagues from @NPTYorkcity pic.twitter.com/Okp9gWK7hl— Si B (@MedicMarathon) January 1, 2019
A Happy New Year from York Minster, York, England. 1000 years of new years! 🍷🎉😄 pic.twitter.com/mwuJ2Ge9aY— Peter Jackson (@pjofyork) January 1, 2019
Waiting for the bells #newyear #2019 #bye2018 #yorkminster #uk #hogmanay
Happy New Year @York_Minster #york 2019 pic.twitter.com/Jnc4EFN9y8— Ruth Harter-Jones (@ruthharterjones) January 1, 2019
Happy New Year fireworks and bells at the Minster #yorkminster #minstergram #happynewyear2019
#HappyNewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/nScY4D377K— York M🕯️nster (@York_Minster) January 1, 2019
#happynewyear #happynewyear2019 #newyear #yorkminster ##2019 #uk #crowd #celebrations
Happy New Year from #yorkminster. An amazing crowd once again. pic.twitter.com/qxxeHmCdGq— Dr Sally Bradley (@BradS4) January 1, 2019
On standby at #yorkminster #fireworks @YorksAmbulance #HappyNewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/KsDupVwcG9— Lesley B (@YAS_LesleyB) January 1, 2019
Bringing in the New Year and York Minster looking cool as always. Happy new year all :-) pic.twitter.com/JuKZcYv3pz— Dr Adam Formby (@ad_formby) December 31, 2018
We are @York_Minster this evening working in partnership with @NPTYorkcity @CityofYork to celebrate the start of 2019! #HappyNewYear folks! 🎉😄 pic.twitter.com/G565b4tkHE— York Street Rangers (@YorkBIDRangers) December 31, 2018