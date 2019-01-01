IT was a busy night shift for firefighters across North Yorkshire on New Year's Eve.

Crews attended 11 incidents and a number of false alarms across the county.

Among the incidents firefighters dealt with was a woman who had become stuck after climbing a crane on Queen's Staith Road in York.

A fire crew was called to the incident at 1.55am this morning and brought the woman down using an aerial ladder platform.

At about 6.10pm last night, crews were called to a fire in the kitchen of a property in Marton cum Grafton, near Boroughbridge.

They put the flames out using breathing apparatus and a hose reel. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have been started accidentally.

The fire service received a call at 3.45am this morning about a fire to two charity clothing recycling bins on Portholme Road in Selby. A crew used two hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

The cause is believed to have been deliberate, according to the fire service.

Meanwhile, crews stood by to assist police with a man who was threatening to jump off a bridge in Scarborough, the fire service added.

They were called to the incident at about 6.20am this morning.

The man was left in the care of police and paramedics.