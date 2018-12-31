WASTE and recycling collections scheduled for New Year's Day will take place on Saturday, January 5.

City of York Council will also collect extra boxes of items to be recycled following the festive season, such as cards, non-foil wrapping paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, tins or glass.

Items need to be correctly sorted and placed in open boxes or separate untied clear bags.

Real Christmas trees and wreaths can be taken to recycling sites at Hazel Court or Towthorpe.

While the New Year's Day bin collections are rescheduled, rubbish collections on other days will take place as normal.

A council spokesman said new waste and recycling calendars for 2019 have been sent to all households.

For more information visit york.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling.