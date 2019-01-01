STAFF at a York nursery are delighted after it was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Happy Jays Nursery in Audax Close, Clifton Moor, won the accolade just seven months after the watchdog rated it ‘inadequate’ in all areas, with concerns including safeguarding and leadership.

A new report by Ofsted said the nursery’s leadership team was now ‘focused and ambitious for the nursery,’ and had successfully addressed all the actions raised at the previous inspection.

“For example, they regularly check the environment for risks and take appropriate action to reduce the possibility of harm to children,” it said.

The report said children behaved very well and were able to show consideration for their peers, with staff ensuring they were learning to understand the needs of others and the reasons for any boundaries.

“Children are confident and demonstrate that they feel safe and secure,” it said. “They arrive happy and are keen to access the good range of resources on offer.

“Babies babble excitedly as they try various sensory experiences. Older children learn to identify the letters in their name and take pleasure in choosing their favourite books. They develop key skills in readiness for school and their future.”

The report said staff were well qualified and had good opportunities to develop their skills further, through professional development, and used their knowledge effectively to promote children’s all round development.

“Children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities are supported very well,”it said. “Staff provide children with individually tailored support and develop effective partnerships with a wide range of other professionals. This supports a shared and consistent approach to children’s learning and development.”

Nursery manager Dan Sissons said staff were ‘ very pleased’ by the report, and extremely grateful to parents who had supported them tremendously over the past few months.

“Caring for children is a very privileged position and we take that very seriously,” he said.

“The development doesn’t stop here as we have many more plans in the pipeline which we know the children are going to love. We remember every day we work around the needs of every individual child.

“Our team have been amazing and have remained positive. We have not allowed a judgement to effect our care of the children and have remained completely focused.”