POLICE want to speak to this man after money was stolen from a betting shop in York.

North Yorkshire Police issued these CCTV pictures following the theft from the Bet Fred shop in Acomb.

A spokesman said the theft happened at about 1.30pm on November 17, when a man entered from Front Street in Acomb "and used distraction to steal money".

He said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images, as they believe he will have information that could help the investigation."

Anyone with information should phone 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12180215204.