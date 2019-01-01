PEOPLE living with the early stages of dementia are being offered the chance to learn more about how to live well with the disease.

The six week Live Well with Dementia course is being run in York by Alzheimer’s Society to help people take a more active role in the management of their health and well-being.

Alison Wrigglesworth, the Alzheimer’s Society services manager, said: “The course helps people to gain the understanding, knowledge and skills to help them to live well.

"Through the session themes, peer support and range of practical tools, the course can increase the individuals confidence in managing dementia day-to-day and planning for the future.

“The small group sessions provide a confidential and friendly environment where everyone has the opportunity to learn from the experience of others.“

Val, 76, who lives with dementia, attended one of the workshops recently. She said: “It was great, our trainer Alzheimer’s Society dementia support worker, Penny, was brilliant and it was very informative.

“Living with dementia can be very isolating, but going on the course meant that I met new people living with the same experiences, so you realise you are not alone. I made a new friend and my social life also took off as a result.”

Alzheimer’s Society research shows that 850,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia. In less than ten years a million people will be living with dementia. This will soar to two million people by 2051.

Some 225,000 people will develop dementia this year, which is one every three minutes.

The next six week course starts on February 13 and will run between 10am and 12 noon at The Community Room, Kent Street Fire Station, Kent Street, York, YO10 4AH.

For more information contact the York office of Alzheimer’s Society on 01904 929444 or email: yorkservices@alzheimers.org.uk