A BARMAID at a York pub has had her long hair chopped off to raise money for three charities, including one which helped her mum during her battle with skin cancer.

Emma Oxley, 23, of Beech Avenue, had about 30cm of her hair cut off at The Fox pub, on Holgate Road, where she works.

The 23-year-old has donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes free wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

She has raised about £300 through sponsorship forms and more money through donation boxes at the The Fox.

The money will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support, the Little Princess Trust and Karma Association, which raises money to pay for the tertiary medical treatment of refugee and underprivileged children in Lebanon.

Emma said: "My mum Clare had skin cancer last year

"I chose Macmillan because they helped mum a lot.

"Mum has since been given the all-clear."

She added: "I have been working with refugees this year and fundraising for refugees. That is why I chose the Karma Association."

Emma worked at a refugee camp in Serbia for a month in the summer and raised more than £1,000 for the Collective Aid, an independent, volunteer-run organisation aiming to cater for the ever changing needs of refugees and migrants in the Balkans.