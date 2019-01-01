A CASUAL bar worker hid the key to a pub and burgled it while its landlady was on holiday, York magistrates heard.

Daniel James Bell, 25, let himself into the Wheatsheaf in Moor Lane, Sherburn-in-Elmet, at 6am on November 15, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

He searched the ground floor and finding a jar with cash, took the £60 inside it.

But his actions were caught on CCTV.

On her return, the landlady checked the footage and recognised Bell because he had worked at the pub on a casual basis.

“He has at some stage secreted the key,” said Mr Butterworth.

For Bell, Liam Hassan said he had been drinking that evening and recalled nothing until he woke up at home the next morning with the money in his pocket which he then spent.

Bell, of Saxon Court, Sherburn-in-Elmet, pleaded guilty to burglary. He has a previous conviction for burglary in 2011.

Magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered him to pay £386 in total.

He was fined £156, plus an £85 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and must pay £60 compensation to the landlady.

Mr Hassan said Bell was a “sad” person who lived an isolated life.

He suffered from severe depression and didn’t have hobbies or friends.

When he was feeling down, he started drinking.

He had now got a job as a cleaner, the court heard.

His crime was always going to be discovered because the lack of damage would immediately limit suspects to those with access to a key and the pub had CCTV, said Mr Hassan.