A GANG smashed windows in a North Yorkshire town, police said.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating after a group of people got out of a vehicle, believed to be a Fiat Punto, in Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, at about 7.20pm on Friday, December 28, close to St Andrews Crescent, then damaged a number of windows of a property.

A spokesman said the force wanted the public to "help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident", and encouraged anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious to contact police on 101, email matthew.reeve@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12180240756.