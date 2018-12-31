A VIKING enthusiast has launched a petition calling for City of York Council to create a statue or memorial to York’s Viking past.

Callum Batty, 20, who is part of a Viking living history group, said one of the most important events in the city’s history had to be the arrival of the Vikings.

“The name ‘York’ itself derives from the word which the Vikings originally gave the city, Jorvik,” he said.

He said a statute or monument would act as a symbol of York’s past and future, and also boost tourism and provide a sense of pride for residents.

He suggested that sites near Clifford’'s Tower or on the riverside were two possible locations which the council could consider for the statue or monument.

The petition can be found by going to www.change.org/p/york-city-council-viking-statue-in-york.