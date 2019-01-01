MORE than 2,400 speeding offences were captured by average speed cameras on the A64 during barrier replacement work in 2018.

Highways England replaced 11 miles of central reservation barrier on the major road between Bramham and York, with work taking place from February to August.

The work was carried out in three phases, the first from Bramham to Tadcaster, the second from Tadcaster to Bilbrough Top and the final phase was from Bilbrough Top to Askham.

During each phase, a 40 mph speed limit was in force with average speed cameras on both sides of the carriageway.

A Freedom of Information request has revealed that 2,404 speeding offences were detected.

There were 437 offences during phase one, 1,742 during phase two and 225 during the third phase.

The request also revealed that 82 per cent of the speeding offences fell into the Speed Awareness Course criteria of 46-54mph.

The work to replace the central reservation took place overnight but the 40mph speed limit was in place 24 hours a day.

Chris Dunn, project manager at Highways England, which operates and maintains the A64, said: “During the roadworks the speed limit was reduced to 40mph while we replaced 11 miles of safety barrier along sections of the A64 between Bramham and York, improving safety along this route.

“Safety is our top priority and the speed cameras and reduced speed limit were there to make journeys safer for drivers while sections of the central reservation were removed.

“Although the majority of drivers kept to the speed limit a number of people were caught exceeding the limit which not only put their own lives at risk but those of other motorists and our workers who were there overnight replacing the barrier.”

Mr Dunn added that the reduced speed limit also allowed Highways England to keep two lanes open in both directions during the day, “keeping the network at full capacity and minimising disruption for drivers".