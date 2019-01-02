THREE pubs in York and Selby will hold a 'January Sale' from today.

Wetherspoon pubs The Postern Gate in Piccadilly and The Punchbowl in Blossom Street, both in York, and The Giant Bellflower in Gowthorpe, Selby, have reduced prices on drinks including some beers, gins and non-alcoholic soft drinks, until Thursday, January 17.

The Punchbowl manager, Tracy Lovett, said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too. The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes."