TEMPERATURES are set to plunge in the New Year - and it could get even worse later in January with a possible return of the Beast from the East.

The recent mild weather is likely to turn chillier from tomorrow, although there will still be some sunshine in which to enjoy a New Year's Day walk.

But temperatures are set to fall as low as 3C by Thursday as winds swing round to a north-westerly direction before rising slightly for the weekend.

Forecasters also say that changes seen in the wind circulation pattern and temperature of the stratosphere over the Arctic could mean bitterly cold weather in the second half of January.

Such changes preceded the 'Beast from the East' which brought bitterly cold north-easterly winds to York and North Yorkshire in late February and earl;y March.

Forecasters expect temperatures to fall below normal later in January, bringing an above average risk of snow, but say there is still some uncertainty over this, and slightly milder Atlantic weather is still possible.