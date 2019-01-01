BUSINESSES in the York area have been recognised at an awards ceremony which celebrated the social impact being made across the region through local commerce.

Twelve businesses were shortlisted in the West and North Yorkshire Chamber’s Raising the Bar awards which recognised exceptional commitment to those ‘giving back’ through fundraising, volunteering and supporting across the categories of economy, environment, education and community.

Among the winners were York-based Hungate York Regeneration Ltd - the developers behind the Hungate development in York, which scooped a community award in the large business category. The company was also one of the sponsors of the Chamber’s Raising the Bar awards.

Meanwhile, lighting solutions company Novalux LED, in Dunnington, took the environment award in the small business category.

Hungate raised £6,500 for various charities and operates a community fund which distributes £25,000 per annum to local charities.

Novalux LED advised companies on how to save energy and reduced its clients' carbon footprint.

The awards form part of a wider Chamber initiative to encourage and support local firms who want to do more to support their local community, their employees and the environment.

West and North Yorkshire Chamber chief executive Sandy Needham said: “We’d like to extend huge congratulations to all award winners and for all those who entered – everyone deserves real recognition for their outstanding contributions to the local community and for actively going above and beyond to make a difference.

“Part of this year’s Raising the Bar initiative has been the introduction of a free benchmarking tool which helps businesses to measure the social impact they are currently having and identify where to improve – it has proven invaluable to everyone entering the awards. Raising the Bar itself is a year-round programme which aims to inspire, advise, support and guide businesses on how and where to funnel their efforts in supporting their wider communities.”