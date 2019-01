A WOMEN'S group in York is offering a course on how to deal with the menopause.

The Kyra Women’s Project is a volunteer-led charity which supports women to make positive changes in their lives.

The course includes eight two-hour sessions, and is open to women who live within the City of York Council boundary.

The first course starts on Wednesday, January 9, at 10am, and a second course begins at 6pm on March 13.

To find out more or apply, email contact@kyra.org.uk or activities@yorkmind.org.uk