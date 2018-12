A CAR was involved in a crash with a bus and a wall in the Clifton Moor area of York this morning (December 31).

It happened on Oakdale Road, and was reported to North Yorkshire Police at about 11.30am.

A spokeswoman for the force said it involved a Honda car and a single decker bus.

"Thankfully no injuries caused to anyone, and minor damage to the wall," the spokeswoman added.

The road was blocked while a vehicle was recovered.