STAFF at a historic home in York have worked throughout the year to raise money for a York charity.

The team at Bishopthope Palace have been fundraising for SASH - a charity which helps prevent homelessness among young people.

Cake sales, a quiz and a successful second hand sale meant that almost £1000 was raised.

Earlier in the year young people from SASH gained experience of being tour guides at Bishopthorpe Palace, presenting the history of the palace to SASH supporters at an event held there. A group also spent a day building eco-pods for some of the wildlife in the grounds.

Ruth Fawcett, business development manager at SASH, said: “We are extremely grateful for all the hard work that the staff at Bishopthorpe Palace are putting in to raise money for our work. The amount they’ve raised is enough to cover the expenses of 52 nights of emergency accommodation and so will make a very real difference to those who need our help. We are also delighted at the very special opportunities that the staff have provided for our young people. The feedback we’re had on the activities has been fantastic and we feel very lucky to have this support.”

Chief of Staff, The Revd Canon Malcolm Macnaughton, said, “It has been fantastic to be able to work with SASH over the past year. Knowing that the money we have raised will go to help prevent homelessness amongst young people in York and the surrounding area is really encouraging to all the staff here. The work that SASH does is so valuable in providing a safe place to stay".