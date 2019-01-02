A YORK firm of architects is celebrating the completion of a new care facility at a complex on which it has been working for more than 10 years.

DWA Architects said Askham Care Village near Doddington, Cambridgeshire, offered residential, nursing and dementia care facilities for older persons in two separate homes and specialist care for younger people with disabilities in three further separate homes.

A spokesman said a younger person care facility, called Askham Grove, had been selected as a finalist in the category of Best Design for Younger Adults in the Pinders Healthcare Design Awards 2019, a competition which showcased the best of the healthcare design industry and had been running for over 20 years.

DWA's managing director, David Ward, said: “We are proud of our long term involvement in this high quality care village that offers a range of specialist care environments for both older and younger people.

“Our work has been to help to evolve and add to the village and to incorporate best practice design and features into the new and converted elements of the development.”