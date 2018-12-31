A GROUP of Slimming World consultants from York got the chance to rub shoulders with TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal at the organisation's annual awards ceremony.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the Slimming World Awards at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969.

The team, which runs Slimming World groups in York, were delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan.

Rachel Binns said it was a wonderful way to round off a great year for the Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to lead into 2019 - when the organisation celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our members," she said.

"Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me. Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in people’s achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent our Slimming World groups at the Slimming World Awards. Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too."