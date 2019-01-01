A HOUSEHOLDER who fly tipped broken concrete into York's newest nature reserve will learn his fate in the New Year.

Stephen John Thomas, 38, dumped the uneven blocks over the fence at the bottom of his garden into Acomb Wood and Meadow in south-west York, said Victoria Waudby, prosecuting for City of York Council.

Neighbourhood enforcement officers saw him doing renovation work in his back garden on May 15 and when a member of the public reported the dump on May 20, they realised where the concrete had come from.

Both wood and meadow are hundreds of years old and were designated a local nature reserve by the council after consultation with Natural England in 2007.

They are the eastern part of a wooded area divided by Acomb Wood Drive. The Woodland Trust owns the western half.

Thomas, of Bellwood Drive, part of which runs along the reserve's border, pleaded guilty to fly tipping and failure to ensure that his waste was disposed of by an authorised waste handler.

Magistrates adjourned his case for probation officers to prepare a pre-sentence report. He will return to court on January 29 to learn his fate.

For him, Cheryl Rudden said: "The council could almost see this coming. They took pictures of the concrete blocks (before the dumping)".

Thomas didn't know the land beyond his garden fence was a nature reserve, but was aware that it was "very pretty".

He accepted he shouldn't have dumped the concrete there.

He wasn't a professional fly tipper. He had a different job that kept him busy and he only had little time to do something with his property.