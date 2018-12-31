WITNESSES to a road rage incident in York have been urged to come forward.

It happened between Cemetery Road and Grange Garth in the Fishergate area on December 14 between 6pm and 6.15pm, North Yorkshire Police said.

The incident involved the rider of a white moped and the driver of a dark blue Audi convertible, the force added.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should call PC291 Armstrong at North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12180232355, or email John.Armstrong291@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk