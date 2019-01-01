YORK BID plans to improve trade waste collection and recycling in the city centre in 2019.

Director Andrew Lowson said businesses say they want better collection times, value for money and more recycling options. He added that enlisting a single provider could also cut the number of waste collection vehicles in the city centre.

He said: “Sometimes the city can look really messy on a Monday because some waste is not collected on a Sunday and you get people fed up of tripping over bin bags.

“The project will look at whether we can do more with recycling and food waste.”

The BID has also committed £300,000 to improving car parking technology with the aim of keeping shoppers in the city centre for longer. If the council agrees, the new scheme will be trialled in several car parks.

And he added that bike parking will be increased by about 10 per cent in 2019. He said it can be difficult to find bicycle storage space and this can put people off cycling into the city, so a number of possible sites for extra bike spaces have been identified. More signs will be installed in the city centre to help guide visitors to some of York’s smaller or peripheral streets. Mr Lowson said this is a priority for businesses.