PUPILS at a York primary school raised more than £400 after setting up their own businesses, ranging from baking and bookmark selling to car washing and jewellery making.

Children in Year 5 at Knavesmire Primary School were each given £1 to grow their own business as part of the enterprise project.

Jane Hunt, Year 5 teacher at the school, said: "The children were very creative in their ideas."

The project raised funds for more reading books for the school's classrooms and also paid for a Christmas treat for the children.

They enjoyed a trip to the Everyman cinema on York's Blossom Street, where they watched The Grinch.

"Staff were very accommodating and the children loved it," Mrs Hunt added.