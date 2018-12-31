A WIFE has paid tribute to her "greatly loved husband" who has died after a crash involving a Lamborghini that he was driving in North Yorkshire on the Friday before Christmas.

Father-of-two Paul Cooper, aged 34, from Otley, West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital following the collision on Friday, December 21 at Pot Bank, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, but died in the early hours of Saturday, December 29, North Yorkshire Police said.

He had two young children.

Paying tribute, Paul's wife Jess said: "Paul was a fantastic daddy and husband who was greatly loved by everyone around him. No words will ever convey how much he will be missed."

Officers continue to appeal for information, witnesses and dash-cam footage of the crash that happened at around 9.35am on December 21.

It involved the Lamborghini Huracan driven by Paul and a white Kia Rio.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who was driving in this area who may have seen the cars prior to the collision as this could help with their investigation.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is urged to phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC1470 Brett or email Gemma.Brett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. They can also ask for TS1170 Halloway or email Hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote reference 12180236660.