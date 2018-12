AN electrical fault caused a car fire in Selby last night.

Firefighters were called to the burning Vauxhall Corsa at about 10.55am.

The fire caused “significant fire damage” to the engine and passenger compartments of the car, a fire service spokesperson said.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put it out.

“The cause of the fire was due to an electrical fault,” the spokesperson added.