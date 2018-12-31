POLICE are urging local residents to ensure their homes and gardens are secure after a report of suspicious activity in Acomb.

At around 5am on Saturday, three males were seen in a garden of a house on St Stephen’s Road before fleeing after being disturbed, North Yorkshire Police said.

It is suspected that the males were intending to break into the house, the force added.

A police spokesperson said: “Fortunately the males were disturbed by the occupant and the males made off.

“Officers quickly responded to the area but the males could not be found.

“Please can we ask that you review your home and garden security, and also report any suspicious activity by dialling 999 in an emergency or 101 non emergency.”