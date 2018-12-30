MORE heartwarming tales have emerged over the weekend from the Xmas Presence event held on Christmas Day in York.

As previously reported by The Press, 60 older York residents who would otherwise have spent the day alone enjoyed good company, food, music and gifts instead because of Xmas Presence.

Almost 200 more received Christmas dinner meals-on-wheels, and hampers and goody bags in their homes.

Xmas Presence, led by York musician Big Ian Donaghy and Charlotte Diaz working closely with Age UK in York, took place at the Edge building at the University of York’s Wentworth College.

Over the weekend Ian has been sharing more tales from the day including the moment he thought one woman had missed out on her lunch.

Posting on Facebook he said: "Just received a call from a carer that a lady she cares for WASN’T picked up on Christmas Day for Xmas Presence...

"We checked to thankfully find that she WAS picked up & dropped off home safely...

"We also have beautiful pictures of her having a wonderful time with our guests and helpers so have sent these pics to her to show just how much she was having at that moment.

"This highlights the challenges of XMAS PRESENCE but also shows how important it is to ENJOY special moments if they are not stored as new memories.

"No matter how beautiful the pictures are in the moment when that etch-a-sketch is shaken they disappear forever as if they never happened."

In heartfelt thanks to all those who made the event possible, Ian shared a video of Jack Wood whose daughter, actress Joanne Heywood also wrote a letter of thanks.

Ian said: "Jack joins us on Christmas Day after being persuaded by his daughter. He visits his wife who lives with Alzheimer’s in a local care home. She doesn’t recognise him ...which has a huge effect on him after spending his life with her..."

You can see a heartwarming video ot the event by clicking here.

Jingle Brass – an ad hoc group brass band of players from all generations and bands - welcomed guests as they came through the doors, and ‘musical maestro’ Kieran White joined the gathering for a singalong.

Guests enjoyed Christmas dinner and a light tea as well as special hampers filled with homemade gifts, with university chef Andrew Wood masterminding the catering.

Ian said that the party, combined with a Christmas dinner meals on wheels service and hampers and goody bags for people receiving homecare, managed to reach 250 older people living alone.

Here is Joanne's thank you letter in full:

Thank you so much for all you've done for Dad... and everyone else who was lucky enough to be invited to Xmas Presence.

All the work you do doesn't just bring joy on Christmas Day... there is a wonderful ripple effect that continues still. I've been chatting with Dad and I'm still finding out so many wonderful stories about his life that I never knew and some of them are down to Xmas Presence.

Your bright idea to get the guests to do the singing - instead of you - has opened up a chapter of Dad's life I never knew about. Dad trained as a fighter pilot with 65 Squadron at Duxford then flew for BOAC and British Airways, ending his career as a Captain on 747s. He had an amazing life and, understandably, has many fabulous stories to tell. After he retired, he did the After Dinner Speaking circuit for a while, so I've always known that Dad could "talk"... but I never knew that he could sing!

Thanks to you asking him to sing on Christmas Day.... I've now discovered that he was actually a "frustrated Big Band Leader".

Since singing for you on Christmas Day, he's been singing to me daily down the phone and even told me this morning that he'd been practicing his range to see what he could still do!

He told me that he used to try to sing like Fats Waller, Louis Armstrong, Billy Eckstine, Matt Munroe, Billy Daniels, Nat King Cole... and most funny of all Nellie Lutcher! He became known for entertaining the crew at crew parties and, apparently, once did 4¼ hours without telling the same joke twice!

One amazing story he told me was the only time he was "officially announced" as the singer. He was a First Officer flying Comets for BOAC and was in Johannesburg. His Captain (Phil Hart-Loveless) told him that he'd been booked to appear at "Francos" that evening but Dad thought it was just a joke. The crew went there for dinner and when they'd finished eating there was a "For One Night Only... Straight From England" … announcement and Dad went up to sing with Vasco Cordone's Band. Apparently, after the first number... where the band were having to follow Dad and just play in whatever key he sang (he didn't know the key!) Vasco commented that he was "half a tone low but quite acceptable"... so he went on to sing a few more songs. He told me he also sang in another restaurant in Johannesburg, at the PanAfrica Hotel in Nairobi, a hotel in Fiji and "more than once in L.A.".... I think there are many more stories for me to hear!

I can't thank you enough, Ian... Dad has really perked up since his day out at Xmas Presence. It's truly invaluable.

I try to get to York once a month to spend time with both Mum and Dad... maybe next time I'm there you could pop over to Dad's for a cuppa to hear some more stories and so that I can thank you in person.

With grateful thanks and warmest wishes

Joanne